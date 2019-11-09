Vegan macaroni product recalled over undeclared milk: Health Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning Canadians with dairy allergies not to consume a Gabriella’s Kitchen Skinny Pasta product that was marketed as vegan.

The company’s Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal (300 g) was recalled on Friday because it contains milk, the agency announced.

One person has been affected by the undeclared dairy, Health Canada said, and the recall was triggered by a complaint from the public.

The product was sold in Alberta and B.C. Health Canada says it should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The UPC code for the affected products is 1 87813 00097 4.

