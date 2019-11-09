Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vegan macaroni product recalled over undeclared milk: Health Canada

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 7:18 pm
Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal (300 g) is being recalled due to undeclared milk.
Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal (300 g) is being recalled due to undeclared milk. Health Canada

Health Canada is warning Canadians with dairy allergies not to consume a Gabriella’s Kitchen Skinny Pasta product that was marketed as vegan.

The company’s Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal (300 g) was recalled on Friday because it contains milk, the agency announced.

READ MORE: Interior Health consumer warning: Voluntary recall of fresh-pressed apple juice from Salmon Arm

One person has been affected by the undeclared dairy, Health Canada said, and the recall was triggered by a complaint from the public.

The product was sold in Alberta and B.C. Health Canada says it should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The UPC code for the affected products is 1 87813 00097 4.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health CanadaRecallVeganRecall AlertGabriella's Kitchen Skinny PastaGabriella's kitchen teff vegan pastaundeclared dairy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.