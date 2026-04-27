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1 comment

  1. Aaa
    April 27, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    1111

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Politics

3 new Liberal MPs take their seats after byelections that secured majority

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney’s Liberals secure majority government after byelection wins'
Carney’s Liberals secure majority government after byelection wins
Three byelection wins have helped Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals secured a majority government almost a year after winning the 2025 general election. David Akin explains what to know about the newest Liberal MPs, what Carney's priorities are, and how the leaders of opposition parties are reacting – Apr 14, 2026
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The three Liberals who won the byelections earlier this month that secured a majority government for Prime Minister Mark Carney are taking their seats in the House of Commons Monday.

Doly Begum, Danielle Martin and Tatiana Auguste were sworn in as members of Parliament on Saturday.

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Begum and Martin are newcomers who replaced outgoing cabinet ministers Bill Blair and Chrystia Freeland in Toronto-area seats.

Auguste won the seat in the Bloc Québécois stronghold of Terrebonne in a rematch after the Supreme Court of Canada invalidated the results of last April’s election in the riding.

There are now 174 members on the government benches after five MPs defected to the Liberals over the last six months.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice is expected to announce that he’s resigning to run provincially on Monday, dropping that party’s caucus to just five members.

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