6-year-old girl dies after falling from window of Toronto apartment

A six-year-old girl has died after falling from the 30th floor of an apartment building in Toronto.
Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street for reports of a fall.
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They said a six-year-old girl had tumbled from roughly the 30th floor of a building in the area. She was dead when officers found her.
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Police said she had fallen from a bedroom window rather than a balcony and that an autopsy had been ordered.
The tragedy, however, is not being treated as suspicious.
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