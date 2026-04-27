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Canada

6-year-old girl dies after falling from window of Toronto apartment

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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A six-year-old girl has died after falling from the 30th floor of an apartment building in Toronto.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street for reports of a fall.

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They said a six-year-old girl had tumbled from roughly the 30th floor of a building in the area. She was dead when officers found her.

Police said she had fallen from a bedroom window rather than a balcony and that an autopsy had been ordered.

The tragedy, however, is not being treated as suspicious.

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