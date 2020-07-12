Ontario reports 129 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; total cases top 36,700

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 129 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 36,723.

Thirty-six of the new cases are from Toronto and 30 from Peel Region.

Three new deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,719.

A total of 32,534 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 88.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 25,700 additional tests have been conducted.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Hospitalizations, ICU admissions have both decreased with the number of vented patients being relatively stable.”

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 116 (down by 12), with 29 in intensive care (down by two) and 19 on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

16,946 people are male

19,497 people are female

1,872 people are 19 and under

10,872 people are 20 to 39

11,133 people are 40 to 59

6,859 people are 60 to 79

5,978 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,836 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of two. There are currently 23 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as Saturday.

There are 76 active cases among long-term care residents and 144 among staff.

