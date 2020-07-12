Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate two shootings overnight

By Alexander Quon Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two shootings that occurred overnight into Sunday.

Police say at 1:11 a.m., a 23-year-old man arrived at Dartmouth General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

The investigation is in its early stages but officers believe the shooting occurred in the area of Lahey Road, Dartmouth.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Lynch Street in Halifax.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police shooting raises calls for more mental health supports
Police shooting raises calls for more mental health supports

The incident is not believed to be random in nature.

Updates on both investigations will be provided when available, police said.

