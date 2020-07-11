Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious package’ at Montrose Park

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 5:59 pm
A police car blocking the road adjacent to Montrose Park on Saturday afternoon.
A police car blocking the road adjacent to Montrose Park on Saturday afternoon. Michael Draven / Global News

Saturday afternoon was a tense one for members of the Winnipeg Police Service, after officers confirmed to Global News that a suspicious package was found in Montrose Park.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 25, in custody after armed Selkirk Avenue standoff

Multiple units were in the area behind Montrose School off of Grant Avenue, investigating  suspicious object that appeared to lodged in a tree.

A police car in Montrose Park on Saturday afternoon.
A police car in Montrose Park on Saturday afternoon. Michael Draven / Global News

The bomb team was also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A large portion of the area between Grant and Fleet avenues, as well as between Elm and Montrose streets, was blocked off while police examined the package.

There’s been no word on its contents.

