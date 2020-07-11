Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious package’ at Montrose Park

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday afternoon was a tense one for members of the Winnipeg Police Service, after officers confirmed to Global News that a suspicious package was found in Montrose Park.

Multiple units were in the area behind Montrose School off of Grant Avenue, investigating suspicious object that appeared to lodged in a tree.

A police car in Montrose Park on Saturday afternoon. Michael Draven / Global News

The bomb team was also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

A large portion of the area between Grant and Fleet avenues, as well as between Elm and Montrose streets, was blocked off while police examined the package.

There’s been no word on its contents.

