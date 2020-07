Send this page to someone via email

A major police presence Friday morning closed a North End street in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said they’re investigating a weapons-related incident at a home on Selkirk Avenue.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn in the area.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as Selkirk Avenue is closed from Parr Street to Arlington Street.

More to come.

Winnipeg police on the scene on Selkirk Avenue on Friday, July 10, 2020. Scott Duarte/Global News

