No new cases of COVID-19 in July, Manitoba sees 11-day streak

Public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday.

This marks the eleventh day since the province has seen a new case; the longest previous streak ran June 6-11.

As of Friday health officials said there are four active cases in the province with 314 recoveries and seven deaths.

None of those active cases are in hospital.

Just over 900 tests were performed Thursday, the highest test count in recent weeks.

1:10 Coronavirus: Phased approach to restore home-care services in Winnipeg underway Coronavirus: Phased approach to restore home-care services in Winnipeg underway

Chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said Manitobans deserve all the credit for flattening the curve.

“It’s great that they are able to enjoy their summer and benefit from everything they did,” she said.

The total lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 325.