Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in July, Manitoba sees 11-day streak

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 2:56 pm
There is only one ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, the local public health unit says.
There is only one ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, the local public health unit says. Getty Images

Public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday.

This marks the eleventh day since the province has seen a new case; the longest previous streak ran June 6-11.

As of Friday health officials said there are four active cases in the province with 314 recoveries and seven deaths.

None of those active cases are in hospital.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Just over 900 tests were performed Thursday, the highest test count in recent weeks.

Chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said Manitobans deserve all the credit for flattening the curve.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great that they are able to enjoy their summer and benefit from everything they did,” she said.

The total lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 325.

