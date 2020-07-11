Ontario reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; active cases continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 36,594.

Six new deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,716.

“With 267 resolved, there are 137 fewer active cases in the province for a total of 1,462 currently active cases in Ontario,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units [are] reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.”

More than 29,500 additional tests have been processed.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

More to come.

