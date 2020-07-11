Thunderstorms, periods of intense rain could hit Greater Toronto Area on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking to head outdoors, you might want to consider holding off until Sunday as there is a strong chance of thunderstorms and periods of intense rain in the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the system will bring a bit of relief from the extended period of high temperatures. Environment Canada previously issued a heat warning and it has been in place for several days.

“It will still be warm and humid this weekend, but not as hot as it has been because of the high chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms move across the area,” he said.

“You can blame the remnants of Tropical Storm Fay for streaming in some of that moisture even though the track of the storm is well to the east.”

Hull said heavy downpours at times are likely on Saturday and that there is a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday too.

He said the region could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain on Saturday, adding there’s a potential for more intense localized amounts.

As many areas have experienced drought-like conditions in recent weeks, Hull said there is the potential for localized flooding in some parts since the dry ground can’t absorb intense moisture.

TRCA issued flood outlook as Environment Canada forecasts rainfall with severe thunderstorms with total 15mm to 35mm of rainfall tonight; additional 25mm to 35mm tomorrow and up to 50mm/hr rainfall intensity. Please see message below: https://t.co/4pS3vmdrf8 — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) July 11, 2020

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook on Friday ahead of the forecast thunderstorms.

“Due to the significant rainfall, all rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions,” the outlook said, reiterating the possibility of flooding.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement early Saturday.