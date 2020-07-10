Seniors donate federal grant money to the Great Canadian Seniors Break Even Challenge

Send this page to someone via email

The Great Canadian Seniors Break Even Challenge started with a group of high school classmates who graduated in 1963.

“Someone had the bright idea about a month ago, why not do something with the free $300 grant we’re going to get from the federal government if we don’t need the money,” said David Ferguson, a member of the Fredericton Golden Club.

The federal government is sending $300 tax-free to every senior to assist with the added financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant will go to 6.7 million Canadians over the age of 65.

“We said if only 10 per cent of them said they didn’t need the money and decided to give it to a charity, we could raise $200 million,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson also introduced the idea of donating the grant to other members of the Fredericton Golden Club.

“I just thought, what a great idea, so I jumped on the bandwagon,” said Fred Blair, a member of the club.

Ferguson pointed out another benefit to donating the money.

“If we gave it to a charity we’d get $150 back as a tax credit so it’s really costing us nothing and we actually get a bonus,” said Ferguson.

The money is donated directly to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be tracked at seniorsgivingback.org

“Mine went to Meals on Wheels, and that was probably more than I would have normally donated to them so that was an easy decision,” said Blair.

Ferguson is now working on recruiting more seniors with financial leeway to get involved.

“I’m hoping it sends the message that not all Canadian seniors are in dire straits and that those who aren’t are generous, and will be happy to support people who need the money a lot more than we do,” said Ferguson.