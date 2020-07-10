Menu

Health

GoodLife Fitness confirms coronavirus case at Burnaby gym

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Gyms reopening for phase 2 of B.C. restart plan
A growing number of gyms are now reopening for business under phase 2 of the B.C. restart plan. But before you go for your workout, there are often new procedures now in place that you should know about. Linda Aylesworth reports.

GoodLife Fitness says a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had spent time at the company’s Burnaby Northgate Club.

The person was at the gym between the days of June 22 and July 3. The member attended the gym sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on those days.

Gyms and fitness studios prepare to re-open
Gyms and fitness studios prepare to re-open

Fraser Health says the affected person has not been in the club since July 3.

The company says it has implemented measures to decrease the risk of transmission in its facilities.

Read more: 'People get it': B.C. gyms reopen under strict new coronavirus protocols

The Burnaby Northgate location remains open and the company says it will continue to follow directions from Fraser Health.

Gyms were not closed province-wide by provincial health order amid the COVID-19 crisis, but several health authorities issued their own closure orders. All B.C. gyms were cleared to reopen, with precautions, in mid-May.

WorkSafeBC has created COVID-19  protocols for fitness centres, covering issues from physical distancing to sanitization to keeping showers and locker rooms safe.

— With files from Simon Little

