Saskatoon Tribal Council, partners thank province for support during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and other First Nation partners recognized the province for being leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The province has been a leader throughout Canada in regards to keeping our people safe, following the measures and just doing things right,” STC Chief Mark Arcand said.

Read more: Saskatoon Wildlife Federation and Saskatoon Tribal Council partnership to benefit youth

Before the pandemic hit, SIGA was on track to have a record-breaking year. Casino closures have been a setback over the past few months.

“When the doors closed, zero revenue,” SIGA board chair Chief Reginald Bellrose said.

“(Past chiefs) created SIGA to create employment, not to generate revenue. That was a very tough few days to deal with.”

Story continues below advertisement

Seventy-four First Nations received a total of $43.4 million. $36.6 million was distributed through the First Nations Trust and $6.5 million to Community Development Corporations to support communities.

“The grant money demonstrates the strong partnership between the chiefs and the province,” Bellerose said.

“It’s the only kind in the entire country and that demonstrates that in good times we can share revenue and bad times one can support the other.”

Read more: What to expect as casinos and bingo halls reopen in Saskatchewan

Chief Bellrose is glad SIGA casinos are now open so profits can be distributed back to the communities again.

4:31 Saskatchewan bingo halls reopen Saskatchewan bingo halls reopen

Story continues below advertisement