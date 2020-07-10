Manitoba hits 10th straight day with no new coronavirus cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has now gone 10 straight days without a new case of COVID-19 reported, health officials say.

With no new cases identified again on Friday, Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases remains at 325.

It’s the first time since Manitoba saw its first case in mid-March that the province’s streak of no new cases has hit double digits.

Before this week, Manitoba’s longest time stretch between cases was six days, a record set in early June. Manitoba’s last case was reported June 30, a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg area.

On Friday health officials said there are four active cases in Manitoba, with no one hospitalized or in intensive care with the virus.

So far 314 Manitobans stricken with COVID0-19 have recovered, and seven have died.

Provincial numbers show 69,036 tests for the virus have been performed in Manitoba since testing started in early February, with 928 done Thursday.

The latest information on COVID-19 can be found on the province’s website.

