1 new coronavirus case in Manitoba, passengers on flight with past case encouraged to self-monitor

One new case of the coronavirus has been identified by Manitoba’s public health officials as of Tuesday morning, bringing the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 325.

The province said the new case involves a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg area.

As of Tuesday, there are no individuals in hospital or intensive care with the virus, and there are 18 active cases in Manitoba.

A total of 300 Manitobans have recovered from COVID-19 and the province’s death count remains at seven.

On Monday, 253 more lab tests were performed, bringing Manitoba up to 63,309 tests since February.

Health officials said they’ve learned that a previously announced positive case of COVID-19 was a passenger on a June 18 Air Canada flight (AC 295) from Winnipeg to Vancouver.

The same person also travelled on Air Canada from Vancouver to Toronto (AC 122) on June 21, and back to Winnipeg (AC 259) on June 23.

Fellow travellers who were in rows 15 to 19 on flight AC 295 and rows 34 to 40 on flight AC 259 are being encouraged to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Information about affected rows for flight AC 122 is being confirmed and will be updated on at manitoba.ca/covid19/flights.html when available.

