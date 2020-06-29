Menu

Health

2 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba on Monday

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted June 29, 2020 2:47 pm
Testing for COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19. Getty Images

Manitoba health officials said two new cases of the novel coronavirus — involving a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, both from Winnipeg — were identified in the province Monday morning.

With four others identified on Saturday, the new infections bring Manitoba’s total to 324 lab-confirmed positive and probable cases.

Saturday’s cases were three men: two in their 30s and one in his 40s.

4 new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Saturday

The province said most of the new cases are related to travel or are close contacts of previously identified cases.

[signup_text]

Manitoba’s death toll from the novel coronavirus remains at seven. There are currently no individuals in hospital or intensive care, and the province is seeing 17 active cases, while 300 people have recovered.

A total of 2,281 tests were performed over the weekend, bringing the province’s total to 63,056 since February.

Grandparenting during a pandemic
Grandparenting during a pandemic
