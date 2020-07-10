Teen recovering in hospital after reported shooting in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers are investigating a shooting in central Hamilton that has left a teenager in hospital.

Officers were called to a laneway near Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East late Thursday night, where a teenager was reportedly shot in the leg.

He is now recovering in hospital, police say, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating a shooting in a laneway near Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East. Teenage male transported to hospital by @HPS_Paramedics with a gunshot wound to the leg. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/dXEDQSQyXc — DR (@Media371) July 10, 2020

Investigators spent most of Thursday night and early Friday morning combing the area for clues.

Police have not provided any information about a possible suspect.

More to come.