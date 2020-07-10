Menu

Crime

Teen recovering in hospital after reported shooting in central Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 10, 2020 7:52 am
Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting in central Hamilton that sent a teen to hospital.
Global News

Police say officers are investigating a shooting in central Hamilton that has left a teenager in hospital.

Officers were called to a laneway near Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East late Thursday night, where a teenager was reportedly shot in the leg.

He is now recovering in hospital, police say, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators spent most of Thursday night and early Friday morning combing the area for clues.

Police have not provided any information about a possible suspect.

More to come.

