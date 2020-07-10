Teen recovering in hospital after reported shooting in central Hamilton

Police say officers are investigating a shooting in central Hamilton that has left a teenager in hospital.
Officers were called to a laneway near Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East late Thursday night, where a teenager was reportedly shot in the leg.
He is now recovering in hospital, police say, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Investigators spent most of Thursday night and early Friday morning combing the area for clues.
Police have not provided any information about a possible suspect.
More to come.
