Vernon, B.C., senior meal program hits milestone with 1,000 lunches

A bistro in Vernon that has been offering free lunches for seniors since the beginning of April has now reached a major milestone.

“We’ve done over 1,000 lunches so far. Actually, It’s about 1,083 and we are going to continue as long as we can,” said Beatrice Weir, The Fig’s co-owner.

The Fig Bistro, which is run by David Scarlatescu and his mother, Beatrice Weir, have taken it upon themselves to try and make a difference within the senior community in Vernon.

“Some of them really need it on a daily basis, some of them twice a week, but there are quite a few of them dependent on these meals,” said Weir.

David and Beatrice decided since they can’t go home to Romania to help their own family, they want to do everything they can to support Vernon’s seniors.

“It’s a very good, very fulfilling feeling to know that we can actually bring a small contribution to seniors in our town,” said Weir.

A local senior, Lynne Hyatt, has been in the program for weeks.

She says the meals are hugely important for her.

“The program covers a lot of bases. It covers having a meal, the smiles, the effort, the work — I think it’s amazing. I like being a part of it,” Hyatt told Global News on Thursday.

The free lunches for seniors program has some new delivery volunteers — the RCMP.

“Three weeks ago we were approached by the RCMP. They were asking if we would be willing to let them help us with food deliveries. We said yes,” said Weir.

The RCMP delivers the lunches to seniors twice a week to help the Fig out.

“I received yesterday a phone call from them and they said they loved it, they want to extend [the deliveries] for another two weeks,” said Weir.

To sign up for the free meals for seniors service, The Fig is asking people to head over to their Facebook page, where they can nominate a senior to receive a free meal.

