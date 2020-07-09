RCMP appeal for video in Prince George hotel fire that killed 3

Send this page to someone via email

Prince George RCMP is appealing for video as it investigates a suspicious hotel fire that left three people dead on Wednesday.

Mounties are looking for video or still images of any kind shot within a two-block radius of the Econo Lodge hotel on Victoria Street, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 8.

Firefighters were called to the hotel just after 9 a.m., and investigators later found three bodies inside.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

RCMP said it expects to remain at the scene, which remained behind police tape Thursday, for several days gathering evidence.

Officials have not said how or where the fire started, but police said Wednesday that the Prince George Fire Department’s initial observations suggested it was suspicious.

Flames badly damaged one wing of the hotel and forced the closure of several streets in downtown Prince George Wednesday, including a stretch of Highway 16.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, and will determine who died, how, where, when and by what means.

Anyone with information or images to share with police is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.