Crime

Antigonish man charged in connection with 2 separate historical sexual assaults

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 2:57 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 52-year-old man from Antigonish is facing charges in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred between 2009 and 2015 in Guysborough County.

Stephen Lawrence Kirk has been charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to the incidents.

Police say the victim is a woman who was in her older teenage years at the time

Kirk has also been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident that occurred in 2016 in Antigonish County.

Police say the victim was in her early 20s.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and a reaching out for additional information.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim or has questions is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500 in Antigonish or 902-533-3801 in Guysborough.

