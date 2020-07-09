Update expected into investigation into racism at B.C. emergency room

Send this page to someone via email

The lead investigator looking into allegations of racism in B.C.’s health-care system is set to provide the first substantial update on the investigation on Thursday.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond is expected to outline the terms of reference for her investigation.

The press conference will be carried live on Global BC and here on the Global BC website at noon.

Turpel-Lafond was hired nearly three weeks ago after allegations were brought forward to the Ministry of Health of health-care staff playing a racist game betting on the blood alcohol level of mainly Indigenous patients they were treating.

According to a statement from Métis Nation B.C. and the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, a participant in a recent training session on Indigenous cultural safety, offered by the Provincial Health Services Authority, referred to a “common game played within B.C. hospital emergency rooms.”

It was one of “thousands” of cases of racism that participants talked about during the online course, the organizations said. No other details were provided.

Turpel-Lafond, known for her eviscerating reports into the child welfare system when she was the watchdog, said the province has assured her she’ll get full access and tools required for her investigation.

She was originally asked by the province to look into one set of allegations linked to the game at an un-named hospital in B.C. But there will be more details provided on Thursday around whether the scope of the investigation is widening.