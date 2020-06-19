B.C. health minister to discuss allegations of racist practices in health-care system

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has called a last-minute press conference Friday morning to discuss “serious allegations of racist practices in B.C.’s health-care system.”

The province sent a media advisory to journalists less than an hour after cancelling a planned press conference where Dix was scheduled to join provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

The original press conference was planned to be an update on how COVID-19 has impacted First Nations communities.

The news conference at 10 a.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

–More to come

Story continues below advertisement