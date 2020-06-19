Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health minister to discuss allegations of racist practices in health-care system

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:49 pm
Provincial health minister Adrian Dix, seen here speaking during a daily update of COVID-19 statistics.
Provincial health minister Adrian Dix, seen here speaking during a daily update of COVID-19 statistics. Global News

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has called a last-minute press conference Friday morning to discuss “serious allegations of racist practices in B.C.’s health-care system.”

The province sent a media advisory to journalists less than an hour after cancelling a planned press conference where Dix was scheduled to join provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

The original press conference was planned to be an update on how COVID-19 has impacted First Nations communities.

The news conference at 10 a.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

–More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First NationsHealth CareAdrian DixBC health careB.C. governmentFirst Nations Health Authoritybc health care system
Flyers
More weekly flyers