Health

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 609

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 1:34 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 609, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Tiny Township, Innisfil and Springwater, Ont., involving women ranging in age between 18 and 64.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., COVID-19 testing, assessment centres alter their hours

The sources of infection for the Tiny Township and Springwater cases are still under investigation. The Innisfil case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Thursday is the first day in two days that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported a new coronavirus case.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 547 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 86 from Windsor-Essex; total cases at 36,348

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 170 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,348, including 2,703 deaths.

