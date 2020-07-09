Rudy Giuliani calls police on Sacha Baron Cohen: report

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two weeks after using a disguise to successfully infiltrate and wreak havoc at a far-right rally in Olympia, Wash. — where he jokingly led a racist sing-along — Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly returned with yet another one of his notorious political pranks against the people of the U.S.

This time, however, the famed British comedian’s antics ended up with the cops being called on him, according to Page Six.

On Tuesday, after supposedly tricking U.S. President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani into accepting an in-person interview at a hotel in New York City about the Trump administration‘s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen, 48, was reported to the local authorities.

In the middle of what seemed to be a legitimate interview with Giuliani, 76, a pink bikini-clad Cohen reportedly stormed in on the former New York City mayor and the hired actor who was pretending to interview him before parading around the Mark Hotel room and causing a ruckus.

In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told Page Six on Wednesday, before revealing that he had called the NYPD to report to the scene.

“I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

Continuing to describe the Bruno star’s outfit of choice, Giuliani said, “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Though Giuliani admitted he did not immediately connect the dots that the prankster was Cohen, he said he “felt good” about himself that the comic didn’t “get” him.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he said. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.

“I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat (2006) in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan.”

Sacha Baron Cohen poses for pictures during a photocall held at the Trocadero in Paris, France, on Oct. 9, 2006. Nicolas Khayat / abacapress.com

“‘She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan,'” Giuliani reportedly said while impersonating the fictional Kazakh created by Cohen.

“That was pretty funny.”

Cohen is best known for his plethora of fictional alter egos from not only the early 2000s’ Da Ali G Show, but 2018’s one-off political satire series, Who Is America?, too.

It is currently unclear whether Cohen’s most recent stunt was recorded for the series or if the show will even return.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Cohen seeking comment.