Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say two women in their 20s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Torbram and Rena roada, just south of Highway 407, at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Peel Paramedics said both women were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The immediate area was closed for the investigation.

UPDATE:

– Two female adult pedestrians in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and taken to trauma centre

– Road closures:

– Torbram closed from 407 to Drew

– Rena Road closed from Torbram to Bren Road for investigation. Thank you for your patience. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement