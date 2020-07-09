Possible coronavirus transmission at 4 Lloydminster locations: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who visited four locations in Lloydminster over a nine-day period may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials say a person who tested positive for the coronavirus may have visited these locations while likely infectious:

Walmart

Superstore

Goodknight Inn

Superlodge Motel

Anyone who was at any of these locations between June 27 and July 5 is being asked by public health officials to immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

They should also contact HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Saskatchewan has reported 808 COVID-19 cases as of July 8, with 15 deaths and 746 recoveries.

