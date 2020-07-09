Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Possible coronavirus transmission at 4 Lloydminster locations: SHA

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:49 am
Specimens to be tested for the coronavirus are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Specimens to be tested for the coronavirus are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who visited four locations in Lloydminster over a nine-day period may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials say a person who tested positive for the coronavirus may have visited these locations while likely infectious:

  • Walmart
  • Superstore
  • Goodknight Inn
  • Superlodge Motel

Read more: WHO says ‘evidence emerging’ that coronavirus may be airborne

Anyone who was at any of these locations between June 27 and July 5 is being asked by public health officials to immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

They should also contact HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Saskatchewan has reported 808 COVID-19 cases as of July 8, with 15 deaths and 746 recoveries.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

