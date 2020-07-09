4 Calgary aquatic and fitness facilities reopen on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will reopen four aquatic and fitness centres on Friday that had been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bob Bahan Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Glenmore Aquatic Centre and Killarney Aquatic and Recreation Centre will all open their doors on July 10.

Gyms and fitness facilities were included in the second stage of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, and several recreational facilities in Calgary have already reopened.

However, city officials had originally suggested the four aquatic and fitness centres listed above wouldn’t be able to reopen until July 20.

Provincial guideless outlined in Stage 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy will be in place at all four of the facilities, which means hot tubs, whirlpools and steam rooms will remain closed as those amenities are included in Stage 3 of the provincial relaunch.

The City of Calgary says change rooms and showers will be available with social distancing restrictions in place and warn attendees will be required to shower before entering any pools.