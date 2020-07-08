Menu

Health

Three new deaths as B.C. COVID-19 cases top 3,000

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 6:27 pm
Liberal's fiscal snapshot predicts a $343B deficit, B.C. set to pass 3,000 COVID-19 cases

British Columbia reported three new deaths and 18 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the province’s case total topped 3,000.

The province’s death toll now stands at 186.

All three deaths Wednesday were at the Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver. The facility has recorded 69 cases and 12 fatalities.

Trending Stories

Just three active outbreaks remain in B.C. health-care facilities: The Holy Family Hospital, the Maple Hill Long-Term Care Centre in Langley and the Mission Memorial Hospital.

B.C. has recorded 3,008 cases in total since the pandemic began, nine of which are are epi-linked.

More than 88 per cent of those people have recovered.

There are 162 remaining active cases in the province. Seventeen of those patients are in hospital, three of them in intensive care.

