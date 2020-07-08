Alberta confirms 46 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced an additional 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total confirmed cases to 8,436.

One additional death was also recorded. A man in his 80s in the South zone has died. Alberta Health said the man did not have any links to continuing care centres.

That brings Alberta’s pandemic death toll to 158 people.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the province was at 608 on Wednesday, down from the day before. Of those, 230 are in the Calgary zone and 232 are in the Edmonton zone. The Central zone has six active cases, the South zone reported 88 and there are 45 in the North zone.

Seven active cases are not assigned to a zone.

Fifty-five people are in hospital with seven of those people currently in the ICU.

To date, the province has performed 500,203 tests and 7,716 people have recovered.