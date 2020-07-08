Menu

Health

Alberta confirms 46 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 8, 2020 6:00 pm
A man is tested for COVID-19 from a health-care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A man is tested for COVID-19 from a health-care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta Health announced an additional 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total confirmed cases to 8,436.

One additional death was also recorded. A man in his 80s in the South zone has died. Alberta Health said the man did not have any links to continuing care centres.

That brings Alberta’s pandemic death toll to 158 people.

Read more: Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital on ‘full facility outbreak’ due to COVID-19

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the province was at 608 on Wednesday, down from the day before. Of those, 230 are in the Calgary zone and 232 are in the Edmonton zone. The Central zone has six active cases, the South zone reported 88 and there are 45 in the North zone.

Seven active cases are not assigned to a zone.

Read more: Some Alberta pharmacies are testing for coronavirus, but you’ll have to call around

Fifty-five people are in hospital with seven of those people currently in the ICU.

To date, the province has performed 500,203 tests and 7,716 people have recovered.

