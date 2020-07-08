London, Ont., mayor’s task forces move towards post-coronavirus recovery plans

Send this page to someone via email

The Mayor’s Economic and Social Impact and Recovery Task Forces are shifting focus from relief to recovery as reopening continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two task forces were initially started by Mayor Ed Holder in response to the pandemic to look at how to help Londoners and local businesses impacted.

In addition to the 42 relief measures the city has been working on over the past few months in terms of recovery, the task forces have developed 11 new ideas to look at how to move forward.

“Our work is ongoing, but the successes we’ve achieved to this point would not have been possible without contributions made by members of council, along with our provincial and federal government partners, City staff and, most of all, task force members,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“They have committed vast amounts of time and expertise over the last several months, providing invaluable insight and first-hand knowledge.”

The recovery plan looks at increased funding for mental health via phone and virtual supports, moving ahead with shovel-ready infrastructure projects, and focus on recovery plans for entertainment, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Just last month, Tourism London received more than $500,000 in financial relief through FedDev Ontario, which is in addition to the province’s recent commitment of nearly $500,000 in aid for cultural events and venues in London.

Some of the plans also include allowing restaurants to open more patios and waiving fees and setting up a concierge server at city hall for businesses.

For parents needing to go back to work, the city is also looking at emergency child-care options and opening summer camps with limited capacity.

“How we recover as a community will depend, to a great extent, on how we can work together to overcome the many challenges before us, not just in our organizations but as a whole community. London must be well positioned by having a sustainable mechanism to support these efforts,” said Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer.

