JFL42 postpones comedy festival until 2021 due to coronavirus

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, JFL42, the largest annual comedy festival in Toronto, has been postponed until late 2021.

The highly anticipated nine-day festival was initially set to run between Sept. 24 and Oct. 3, 2020, however, in an attempt to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Just for Laughs decided it was best to hold off on the comedy celebration until next fall, as confirmed on Wednesday via the official JFL42 website.

“We are sad to announce that we’ve come to the difficult realization that all live and in-person performances for Toronto’s JFL42 Festival cannot be held in 2020 due to COVID-19 travel and large gathering restrictions,” the news release reads.

2020 was set to mark the ninth consecutive year of JFL42 and feature an abundance of soon-to-be announced world-renowned comedians performing all around Ontario’s capital. Among them is The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who was set to put on a stand-up show on Oct. 3.

This postponement includes Trevor Noah’s show Sorry, Not Sorry now set for Oct 2, 2021. BUT DON’T GET TOO SAD! We are currently working on totally awesome alternative plans for 2020 and will have an exciting announcement to share in the coming weeks. WATCH THIS SPACE! pic.twitter.com/KuDf8yOzfk — JFL42 (@JFL42) July 7, 2020

The Just for Laughs-owned festival will now take place between Sept, 23 and Oct. 3, 2021, as revealed in the organization’s statement.

Among those dates, Noah’s upcoming comedy special, Sorry, Not Sorry — which is set to be recorded — is now scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.

