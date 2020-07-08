Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus performs ‘Dammit’ inside ‘Last of Us’ video game

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Blink-182 bassist and co-founder Mark Hoppus has spent much of his time on Twitch, the live video streaming service, as a way to stay in touch with his fans while simultaneously playing video games.

Though the 48-year-old musician typically streams himself playing Nintendo‘s best-selling Animal Crossing game, 2020’s New Horizons, he’s recently taken a liking to PlayStation‘s long-awaited action-adventure title, The Last of Us Part II.

In the highly anticipated game — which Sony dropped on June 19, nearly 7 years after the original — players are able to take control of the main character, Ellie, in a mini-game where she plays the six-string guitar.

During a stream on Monday (July 6), Hoppus seemingly took a liking to the popular in-game mechanic and provided his audience with some unexpected fan service when he started playing an acoustic version of Blink-182’s 1997 smash-hit Dammit in the video game itself.

The light-hearted 59-second clip was captured by an Italian Blink-182 fan page and shared to its YouTube account a mere few hours after Hoppus’s stream of the Naughty Dog-developed game was broadcast.

“It’s alright to tell me what you think about me / I won’t try to argue or hold it against you / I know that you’re leaving, you must have your reasons,” Hoppus sings in the stripped-back version of the fan-favourite tune.

“Wait, how does the lyrics go [sic],” the California-born musician says with a chuckle after seemingly forgot the lyrics.

“What’s the next line?” Hoppus continues to ask his followers.

“Oh, yeah, sorry,” he said upon seeing a number of viewer comments, which remind him of the correct lyrics.

Blink-182 bass player Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker perform with the band at the Xcel Energy Center. Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images

“The season is calling, your pictures are falling down,” Hoppus sings before hitting one final chord.

Dammit serves as the third track off Blink-182’s sophomore studio album Dude Ranch and is one of their most successful songs to date.

Because the two-minute, 45-second tune was originally penned by Hoppus, some viewers took to social media noting their joy after seeing him forget the lyrics.

“The best part of Mark Hoppus trying to play Dammit with the in-game guitar in The Last of Us (Part II) is when Mark Hoppus forgets the lyrics to the song Mark Hoppus wrote,” one user joked on Twitter.

“One of my favorite humans, Mark Hoppus from Blink-182, started streaming on Twitch and he played his song Dammit in TLOU2 and forgot the lyrics,” tweeted another.

“Come on, Markus,” they added.

Fond memories playing the hell out of the ocarina in Zelda as a kid 🎶 Back in the days when games mags would print the button combos for famous songs 👌 So I bloody LOVE the guitar in #TheLastofUsPartII even @blink182 are playing their own songs on it!https://t.co/j8NmocF6M4 — Craig McCarthy (@croogmcfoog) July 7, 2020

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt as old as I do watching Mark Hoppus forget the words to Dammit,” joked another Twitter user of the nearly 23-year-old song.

As well as Dammit, an abundance of popular rock songs have been played and recorded using The Last of Us Part II‘s guitar mini-game, including Metallica‘s Platinum-certified 1991 single Nothing Else Matters.

Blink-182’s Dammit is now available through all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.