Health

Ramara, Ont., closes public beaches, some water access points

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 3:41 pm
Increased coronavirus concern at Ontario beaches
As thousands of people have descended on Ontario's beaches, it could pose a serious problem during COVID-19. There is a concern about large crowds raising the risk of viral transmission. Tom Hayes reports.

Ramara, Ont., will close its public beaches and some water access points to residents and visitors, beginning Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

The township says it’s experiencing overcrowding and excessive dumping of garbage. It also says many visitors are ignoring coronavirus emergency protocols.

Read more: Video shows crowds gathering in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Canada Day: ‘It was just crazy’

“Over the past two weeks, the township has experienced an influx of visitors at our beaches who are not safely physical distancing, not adhering to the province’s gathering restrictions measures and area clearly ignoring all rules set out at our beach locations,” John Pinsent, Ramara’s CAO, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our only choice is to close the beaches in order to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

Ramara Mayor Basil Clarke said local beaches are intended for residents first but that the township isn’t set up to “effectively enforce” residents-only beaches.

Read more: Wasaga Beach, Ont., to close main area of beach following Canada Day crowds

The public beach closures will include:

  • Brechin Beach
  • The Steps
  • Con 10 (Mara Provincial Park)
  • Lagoon City Beach
  • Lovely Day Park
  • Glenrest Beach
  • Florida Avenue Park
  • Lakeshore Drive water access points
  • Glenrest Drive water access points
  • Amelia Drive water access point
  • Dock Road water access point

Township officials say bylaw officers will patrol the beaches and parks regularly to ensure people are complying with the regulations.

Growing concerns about overcrowding at Ontario beaches
Growing concerns about overcrowding at Ontario beaches
