Ramara, Ont., closes public beaches, some water access points

Send this page to someone via email

Ramara, Ont., will close its public beaches and some water access points to residents and visitors, beginning Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

The township says it’s experiencing overcrowding and excessive dumping of garbage. It also says many visitors are ignoring coronavirus emergency protocols.

“Over the past two weeks, the township has experienced an influx of visitors at our beaches who are not safely physical distancing, not adhering to the province’s gathering restrictions measures and area clearly ignoring all rules set out at our beach locations,” John Pinsent, Ramara’s CAO, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our only choice is to close the beaches in order to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ramara Mayor Basil Clarke said local beaches are intended for residents first but that the township isn’t set up to “effectively enforce” residents-only beaches.

The public beach closures will include:

Brechin Beach

The Steps

Con 10 (Mara Provincial Park)

Lagoon City Beach

Lovely Day Park

Glenrest Beach

Florida Avenue Park

Lakeshore Drive water access points

Glenrest Drive water access points

Amelia Drive water access point

Dock Road water access point

Township officials say bylaw officers will patrol the beaches and parks regularly to ensure people are complying with the regulations.

2:08 Growing concerns about overcrowding at Ontario beaches Growing concerns about overcrowding at Ontario beaches