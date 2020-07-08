Ottawa woman charged after disturbance at Sauble Beach mini-golf course

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged after a disturbance was caused at a Sauble Beach, Ont., mini-golf course on Sunday night, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to officers, a woman was seen entering the mini-golf business, where she started pulling on nearby shrubs.

Once the woman was on the property, she grabbed a bucket of golf balls before throwing them around, officers say.

The woman then left the business with a golf club and began swinging it around at cars and people as she walked toward the beach, police say.

Officers say they received multiple complaints regarding the woman. She was subsequently arrested at the beach area, near Lakeshore Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

Devyn Benoit, 28, from Ottawa, was subsequently charged with causing a disturbance and methamphetamine possession.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.