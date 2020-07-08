67 active COVID-19 cases remain in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases continues its descent southward in the region as 67 active cases remain, Waterloo Public Health announced Wednesday morning.

On June 3, the number reached 171 but it has been on the decline since then.

Of the active cases, 13 people remain hospitalized as a result of the virus.

Four new positive tests for the coronavirus were announced Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to date to 1,329.

Five people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,146.

No new deaths were announced on Wednesday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 116 including 95 people who are residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

The province reported 118 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the number of cases in Ontario to 36,178.

Another nine people suffered COVID-19-related deaths province-wide, raising the death toll to 2,700.

