Advisory issued after possible COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Halifax

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has issued an advisory about potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.
The NSHA says Air Canada flight AC 626 departed from Toronto at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 26 and landed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport at 11:17 p.m.
Anyone on the flight may have been exposed, but health officials believe those sitting in rows 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 seats A to C are more likely to have had close contact.
Those passengers are being asked to call 811. Public health is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person confirmed to have COVID-19.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days after. This would be up to, and including, July 10, 2020.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
- Cough (new or worsening)
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion or runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause
