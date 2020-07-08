Advisory issued after possible COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has issued an advisory about potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The NSHA says Air Canada flight AC 626 departed from Toronto at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 26 and landed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport at 11:17 p.m.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Anyone on the flight may have been exposed, but health officials believe those sitting in rows 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 seats A to C are more likely to have had close contact.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those passengers are being asked to call 811. Public health is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person confirmed to have COVID-19.

5:50 Atlantic Bubble Travel Tips Atlantic Bubble Travel Tips

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days after. This would be up to, and including, July 10, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause