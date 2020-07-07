Stolen truck found abandoned, West Kelowna RCMP searching for 2 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP say they’re searching for two suspects after a stolen truck was found abandoned along a forest service road on Monday.

According to police, the owner of the 2015 GMC Sierra reported it stolen on Sunday afternoon. It’s believed the truck was stolen from the Smith Creek Road residence sometime overnight.

The next day, police say they received several afternoon reports of the truck being driven in an erratic manner in the Central Okanagan.

“Due to the dangerous behaviour of the auto theft suspect,” said police, “RCMP requested the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Air Services in an effort to locate the stolen vehicle from above.”

The stolen ride was located on a backcountry road.

“Shortly after 6 p.m., the stolen pickup truck was located off the side of the Bear Lake Forest Service Road, with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter pilot,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Two male occupants were seen inside the pickup truck, but allegedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of frontline officers into the back country.”

Police say the two canine teams searched the area, but that the suspects weren’t found.

West Kelowna RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact them at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

