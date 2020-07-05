Vehicle with stolen plates crashes into restaurant on Edmonton’s 118 Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for information after a vehicle with stolen plates crashed into a restaurant on 118 Avenue Sunday morning.

Police were called to the business at 118 Avenue and 91 Street at 7 a.m. where they found a Pontiac Torrent with a stolen licence plate smashed through a wall.

The building sustained “significant damage,” according to police, and the driver of the vehicle ran away.

The business, Pho King Edmonton, shared images of the damage on its Instagram account.

“There was no one inside the building at the time the collision happened,” read the post. “If you have any information on the car, please contact police.

“Thank you for all the support we’ve received.” Tweet This

A 44-year-old passenger who remained on scene was treated for minor injuries by EMS. Police could not confirm their gender.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the vehicle or incident should call the Edmonton Police Service complaint line at 780-423-4567 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.