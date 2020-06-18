Man hospitalized after being struck by stolen porta-potty truck: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries Thursday after being struck by a porta-potty truck.

According to Calgary police, first responders were called to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at about 2 p.m. near the new central library.

When officers arrived, they found a truck in the parking lot that had been dropping off porta-potties at a construction site, which was believed to have been stolen.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the woman steal the vehicle and drive it out onto the street, where she struck the man.

Calgary police on the scene of a crash involving a porta-potty truck in downtown Calgary. Bruce Aalhus/Global News

The woman was identified with the help of witnesses and arrested a short while later. Officers said she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to the Foothills hospital with what EMS described as serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his extremities.