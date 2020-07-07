Coronavirus: Dorval launches campaign aiming to boost local business

Send this page to someone via email

The Dorval village is starting to look normal again after stores and restaurants were forced to either shut down or shift the way they do business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle,” said Claudia Priolo, owner of Boulangerie Non Solo Pane. “At the beginning, it was a little difficult, and then we adapted to all the rules and regulations.”

Like many of the businesses in the area, Non Solo Pane is open to the public and adapting to the new measures.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Montreal food bloggers help local restaurants feed front-line workers

But business isn’t exactly back to what it was.

So they’re hoping a new initiative launched in collaboration with the City of Dorval will help.

Story continues below advertisement

“Citizens buy a $20 voucher, the City of Dorval $10 — so that’s $30 to spend at one of their favourite local businesses,” said Beatrice Cuzzi, Commerce Dorval director.

The campaign is called “I Buy Local” for Dorval.

It allows people to purchase vouchers for dozens of participating Dorval businesses, by going onto Commerce Dorval’s website.

READ MORE: Solidarity Gardens: West Island community groups ask people to help feed families in need

The city will then add an extra $10 for each voucher — offering a buyer $30 to spend at a local store.

“It’s helping all the local businesses and encouraging all the locals to shop locally,” said Priolo. “It’s wonderful.”

On top of helping local businesses, the campaign will also support a local non-profit.

READ MORE: Montreal-area students sell rainbows to benefit food bank

West Island Community Shares will receive $20 for each voucher sold, thanks to Desjardins’ Pay it Forward program.

Richard Richer, president of the Dorval merchants and co-owner of Bijouterie, says the campaign is all about supporting each other.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a collaboration between the city, Desjardins, the population and small businesses,” said Pierre Souci. “That’s the only way we’re going to get out of this — by sticking together and working in collaboration.”