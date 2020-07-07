Menu

Crime

41-year-old charged after robbery at Tim Hortons in Penetanguishene

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 4:16 pm
The Tim Hortons coffee brand seems to have taken a hit among Canadian consumers, according to a survey.
The Tim Hortons coffee brand seems to have taken a hit among Canadian consumers, according to a survey. The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg

A 41-year-old from Midland, Ont., has been charged after OPP investigated a robbery involving a weapon at the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers say a suspect with a weapon threatened a staff member at the Tim Hortons and demanded money.

Read more: Man arrested after attacking group at Meaford, Ont., cottage following July 4 fireworks: OPP

The victim complied, and the suspect took a plastic bag that contained personal belongings, including house keys and a purse with cash and ID, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot, running north on Main Street, officers say.

Trending Stories

Officers saw the suspect heading into the bushy area off of Highway 93. Police dogs assisted with the search and found the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Troy Mathers, 41, from Midland, Ont., was subsequently charged with robbery with a weapon, uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Read more: Barrie man charged with impaired driving, weapon offences: Huronia West OPP

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there are no concerns for public safety.

Mathers is being held pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

