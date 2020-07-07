41-year-old charged after robbery at Tim Hortons in Penetanguishene

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old from Midland, Ont., has been charged after OPP investigated a robbery involving a weapon at the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers say a suspect with a weapon threatened a staff member at the Tim Hortons and demanded money.

The victim complied, and the suspect took a plastic bag that contained personal belongings, including house keys and a purse with cash and ID, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot, running north on Main Street, officers say.

Officers saw the suspect heading into the bushy area off of Highway 93. Police dogs assisted with the search and found the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Troy Mathers, 41, from Midland, Ont., was subsequently charged with robbery with a weapon, uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there are no concerns for public safety.

Mathers is being held pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.