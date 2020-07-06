Barrie man charged with impaired driving, weapon offences: Huronia West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Barrie, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving and weapon-related offences following a traffic complaint on Highway 26 in Clearview, Ont., Saturday morning, Huronia West OPP say.

At about 7 a.m., someone reported that a pickup truck was swerving all over the road and driving into oncoming traffic.

An officer found the truck as it entered Wasaga Beach, Ont., and after a brief conversation, the officer began a sobriety test.

Police say the driver performed poorly and was arrested before he was sent to the police station, where he completed a drug recognition evaluation.

According to officers, police searched the vehicle and found an expandable baton, a large knife and a machete hidden.

Jeffrey Clark, 37, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with operation while impaired and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Clark will appear in court in Collingwood in September.

Another female passenger in the truck was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant from the City of Barrie.