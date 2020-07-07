Lake Country man arrested for allegedly assaulting driver with bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lake Country say a local resident is facing potential charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow driver with bear spray.

Police say the incident happened on July 4 at around 10:30 p.m., after the victim witnessed an erratic driver in Lake Country.

According to police, the victim followed the vehicle. The suspect driver stopped on Reiswig Road, got out, ran to the victim’s vehicle and sprayed bear mace through the open passenger window.

The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Lake Country RCMP said a 23-year-old Lake Country man was later arrested.

Police say the suspect has been since been released from custody on conditions involving a future court date. They also said they’re searching for a second man believed to have been involved in the incident.

“This case highlights the importance of calling police if you think there’s a danger to your community,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “You never know who you’re dealing with or the potential danger you may face.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.