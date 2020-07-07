Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lake Country man arrested for allegedly assaulting driver with bear spray

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 3:36 pm
Lake Country RCMP say the victim was reportedly following an erratic vehicle, when that driver got out, ran over to the victim’s vehicle and sprayed mace at the victim through the open passenger window.
Lake Country RCMP say the victim was reportedly following an erratic vehicle, when that driver got out, ran over to the victim’s vehicle and sprayed mace at the victim through the open passenger window. File / Global News

Police in Lake Country say a local resident is facing potential charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow driver with bear spray.

Police say the incident happened on July 4 at around 10:30 p.m., after the victim witnessed an erratic driver in Lake Country.

Read more: Winnipeg teens charged in robbery, bear spraying at convenience store

According to police, the victim followed the vehicle. The suspect driver stopped on Reiswig Road, got out, ran to the victim’s vehicle and sprayed bear mace through the open passenger window.

The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Lake Country RCMP said a 23-year-old Lake Country man was later arrested.

Long Island man pepper sprays neighbour over dog urinating on his lawn
Long Island man pepper sprays neighbour over dog urinating on his lawn

Police say the suspect has been since been released from custody on conditions involving a future court date. They also said they’re searching for a second man believed to have been involved in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“This case highlights the importance of calling police if you think there’s a danger to your community,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “You never know who you’re dealing with or the potential danger you may face.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganAssaultcentral okanaganlake countryBear SprayBear MaceLake Country RCMPMace
Flyers
More weekly flyers