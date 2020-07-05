27-year-old facing charges after bear spray used at Dartmouth gathering: HRP

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after bear spray was used during a gathering in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday.
Halifax Regional Police said at approximately 7 p.m. AT, officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 30 to 40 block of Joseph Young Street.
Police found a group of approximately 20 people leaving the area.
During the disturbance a 34-year-old woman was sprayed with bear spray, police said.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman at the scene. They say she will face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The two women knew each other and police say the 34-year-old woman was treated by EHS at the scene before being released.
The 27-year-old will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 27.
