Crime

27-year-old facing charges after bear spray used at Dartmouth gathering: HRP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Alexa MacLean/Global News

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after bear spray was used during a gathering in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police said at approximately 7 p.m. AT, officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 30 to 40 block of Joseph Young Street.

Police found a group of approximately 20 people leaving the area.

During the disturbance a 34-year-old woman was sprayed with bear spray, police said.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman at the scene. They say she will face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The two women knew each other and police say the 34-year-old woman was treated by EHS at the scene before being released.

The 27-year-old will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 27.

