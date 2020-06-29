Menu

Crime

2 men face assault charges after alleged bear spray attack in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 3:56 pm
Detectives say five people were sprayed with a noxious substance while at a beach in St Catharines on June 28, 2020.
Detectives say five people were sprayed with a noxious substance while at a beach in St Catharines on June 28, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Two men are facing multiple charges after a number of people were allegedly sprayed with bear repellant before an altercation at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines, Ont., on the weekend, according to police.

Niagara police say they were called out to a disturbance around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the city’s north end near Weller Park.

After talking to witnesses, detectives believe the men sprayed five people with a noxious substance, which resulted in a fight where one of the two assailants brandished a knife.

No one suffered serious injury but police say a woman did have to be transported to hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

A 22-year-old from St. Catharines is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon, while a 23-year-old is facing a single assault charge.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111.

