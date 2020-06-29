2 men face assault charges after alleged bear spray attack in St. Catharines, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing multiple charges after a number of people were allegedly sprayed with bear repellant before an altercation at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines, Ont., on the weekend, according to police.

Niagara police say they were called out to a disturbance around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the city’s north end near Weller Park.

After talking to witnesses, detectives believe the men sprayed five people with a noxious substance, which resulted in a fight where one of the two assailants brandished a knife.

No one suffered serious injury but police say a woman did have to be transported to hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

A 22-year-old from St. Catharines is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon, while a 23-year-old is facing a single assault charge.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111.