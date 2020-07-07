Menu

Health

P.E.I. health officials recommend voluntary use of face masks indoors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2020 1:06 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn’t recommending they be mandatory.

Dr. Heather Morrison said today face masks should be worn in any indoor setting where people cannot maintain a physical distance of two metres from each other.

READ MORE: P.E.I. top doc says traveller from U.S. linked to coronavirus cluster was turned away from province

And while she isn’t recommending indoor mask-wearing be mandatory on the Island, she says public health officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could change course.

1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, total active cases at 4
1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, total active cases at 4

Morrison said today there were no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

She says the five people identified as positive cases on the weekend are all self-isolating and recovering at home.

READ MORE: P.E.I. reports 2 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Morrison adds that tests on residents, staff and visitors of a seniors’ home in Charlottetown where an employee had tested positive, have all come back negative.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
