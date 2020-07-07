Yukon man, Manitoba woman killed in crash near Whitehorse

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died and two others have serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash south of Whitehorse.

Yukon RCMP say two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday.

Chief coroner Heather Jones says initial reports show an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass another but clipped it, lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, 43-year-old Travis Adams of Whitehorse, was killed, along with a 47-year-old Manitoba woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

She has been identified as Nicole Sanderson of Winnipeg.

Jones says the driver and another passenger travelling with Sanderson are being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

