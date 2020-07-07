Menu

Canada

Yukon man, Manitoba woman killed in crash near Whitehorse

By Shane Gibson The Canadian Press
Two people are dead following a crash south of Whitehorse.
Two people are dead following a crash south of Whitehorse. Lars Hagberg/ The Canadian Press

Two people have died and two others have serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash south of Whitehorse.

Yukon RCMP say two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday.

Chief coroner Heather Jones says initial reports show an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass another but clipped it, lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

Read more: Mounties investigate fatal crash on Highway 75 south of Letellier, Man.

The motorcycle rider, 43-year-old Travis Adams of Whitehorse, was killed, along with a 47-year-old Manitoba woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

She has been identified as Nicole Sanderson of Winnipeg.

Jones says the driver and another passenger travelling with Sanderson are being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
