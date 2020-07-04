Mounties investigate fatal crash on Highway 75 south of Letellier, Man.

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 75 south of Letellier.
Manitoba RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and Road 8N in the RM of Montcalm around 4:20 p.m. Friday.
Investigators believe a westbound car driven by a woman from the RM of Emerson-Franklin was hit by a northbound semi as it crossed the intersection.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 44-year-old truck driver from the RM of Springfield was uninjured.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and police say the woman had been wearing her seatbelt.
Officers from the Morris detachment and the RCMP’s Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
