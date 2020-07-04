Mounties investigate fatal crash on Highway 75 south of Letellier, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 75 south of Letellier.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and Road 8N in the RM of Montcalm around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Serious crash closes Portage Avenue near west Perimeter highway

Investigators believe a westbound car driven by a woman from the RM of Emerson-Franklin was hit by a northbound semi as it crossed the intersection.

First responders at the crash site south of Letellier Friday afternoon. Al Led/submitted

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The 44-year-old truck driver from the RM of Springfield was uninjured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and police say the woman had been wearing her seatbelt.

Officers from the Morris detachment and the RCMP’s Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

2:01 Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training