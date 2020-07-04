Menu

Mounties investigate fatal crash on Highway 75 south of Letellier, Man.

By Diana Foxall Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 12:23 pm
Mounties are investigating a crash south of Letellier Friday afternoon.
Mounties are investigating a crash south of Letellier Friday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 75 south of Letellier.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and Road 8N in the RM of Montcalm around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Serious crash closes Portage Avenue near west Perimeter highway

Investigators believe a westbound car driven by a woman from the RM of Emerson-Franklin was hit by a northbound semi as it crossed the intersection.

First responders at the crash site south of Letellier Friday afternoon.
First responders at the crash site south of Letellier Friday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old truck driver from the RM of Springfield was uninjured.

Read more: Saskatchewan trucker charged with killing man, child in Manitoba construction zone crash

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and police say the woman had been wearing her seatbelt.

Officers from the Morris detachment and the RCMP’s Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

