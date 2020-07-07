Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after woman assaulted, robbed on footpath in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 11:31 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating a reported assault and robbery on a footpath near Parkhill Road on Monday night. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect following a reported purse snatching on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m. a woman was walking along a footpath near Parkhill Road when an unknown man came up from behind her and assaulted her. He then grabbed her purse and fled south on the path, crossing Parkhill Road.

Read more: Peterborough man charged following hate crime involving assault, damage at restaurants: police

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the scene but did not locate a suspect who is described as more than six-foot tall with a thick build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Deal with crime during the pandemic
AssaultRobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePurse SnatchingParkhill Road
