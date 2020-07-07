Police seek suspect after woman assaulted, robbed on footpath in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect following a reported purse snatching on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m. a woman was walking along a footpath near Parkhill Road when an unknown man came up from behind her and assaulted her. He then grabbed her purse and fled south on the path, crossing Parkhill Road.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the scene but did not locate a suspect who is described as more than six-foot tall with a thick build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

