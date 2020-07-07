Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Montreal bathhouse

A man was found dead in a bathhouse in Montreal’s Gay Village early Tuesday morning.
The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived.
Comtois said police are treating the death as “suspicious” and that “an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of this death.”
Bathhouses and other saunas were recently given the green light to reopen in Quebec amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
