Crime

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Montreal bathhouse

By Benson Cook Global News
Montreal police officers investigate following the "suspicious death" of a man in his 40s early on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Montreal police officers investigate following the "suspicious death" of a man in his 40s early on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. TVA

A man was found dead in a bathhouse in Montreal’s Gay Village early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said a 911 call was received at around 1:10 a.m. concerning a man who had reportedly fallen unconscious in the establishment.

Global News later confirmed the incident to have taken place at Sauna G.I. Joe, located on Ste-Catherine Street East and Montcalm Street.

Montreal police investigate suspicious fire at downtown restaurant early Monday morning

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived.

Comtois said police are treating the death as “suspicious” and that “an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of this death.”

Bathhouses and other saunas were recently given the green light to reopen in Quebec amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

